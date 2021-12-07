Cinderella Sanyu Munyonjo a.k.a Cindy Sanyu and hubby Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku had a beautiful low-key introduction (Kwanjula) ceremony over the weekend.

The marital function which happens before the wedding went on smoothly and those who turned up to the event enjoyed themselves to fullest as they ate and drunk whatever was availed.

The celebrations went on till late. Prynce Joel Okuyo was overwhelmed with the love he received from Serere, Cindy’s ancestral home.

With everything seeming to have been nice, Prynce Joel’s highlight and the most favorite part was how the mosquitoes invaded them.

He got the fair share of the mosquito bites throughout the night until he left the venue to where he had to rest till the next morning.

Prynce Okuyo then took to his Instagram to complain about the mosquito bites that bit him all night long.