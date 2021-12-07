Artistes and music fans have begged singer Bebe Cool to effect the release of his songwriter Blackskin who is remanded to Luzira prison till Thursday 9th December, 2021.

Blackskin, born Frederick Ssenyonjo, was arrested, charged, and remanded over offensive communication.

The songwriter fell out with Bebe Cool after the latter reportedly breached the agreement they had set which denied Bebe Cool the rights to release the ‘Gyenvudde’ song without fully completing payment.

Blackskin who wrote the song decided to run to social media where he threatened to expose Bebe Cool when he forcefully released the song without completing his payment of Shs500k.

Since Blackskin’s arrest, fellow musicians including Kalifah AgaNaga have been criticising Bebe for taking such a course of action.

Dancehall singer Vampino joined other music fans to also ask for Blackskin’s freedom through a post on his Facebook page where he wrote:

“Art is always a given gift, let’s solve this and have harmony in our creative industry.” The poster also had the phrase, “Prison is not the only solution.”

Other entertainers including Producer Eno Beats and Pallaso hope that the Gagamel singer will pardon Blackskin when he reappears for a court hearing later this week.