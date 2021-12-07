The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) committee has suspended Halima Namakula, Phina ‘Masanyalaze’ Mugerwa, and Isaac Rucci from its board until further notice.

The trio’s suspension was made public through a letter that has since gone viral after a board meeting that sat on Monday 6th December, 2021, and agreed to sack the above-mentioned individuals.

Their suspension comes following a recent altercation and bitter exchange of words between Halima Namakula and Phina Mugerwa over allegations concerning the E-concert money.

Read Also: I didn’t slap Halima Namakula because I respect her- Phina Mugerwa

Isaac Rucci was involved in the mix because he was at the center of organizing the E-concert shows that used to air on NBS TV on weekends.

The letter states that the trio is suspended with immediate effect and alerts the public that whoever deals with the mentioned individuals on matters that concern UMA, deals with them on an individual basis.

Below is the letter as it read in full: