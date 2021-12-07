After a few months of alleged beef between Spice Diana and Lydia Jazmine, the two said a prayer together and hugged it out at Levixone’s birthday celebrations.

Levixone, real name Sam Lucas Lubyogo, turned 28-years-old today. The Gospel singer decided to celebrate the day with the ghetto community in Kosovo.

He was accompanied by his close friends Melissa Mulungi, Spice Diana, Triplets Ghetto Kids, Lydia Jazmine, among others.

They spent the day sharing foodstuffs, words of wisdom, and prayer with the children of the community of Kosovo.

Spice took the opportunity to squash the alleged beef between Lydia Jazmine and herself when she took the mic to speak.

She revealed how Lydia came before her, how they’ve both turned into stars, and that they can both coexist successfully as friends.

I wanna call upon Lydia Jazmine on stage. What we have in common, what unites us is love. She (Lydia Jazmine) was doing music before me. I’ve seen her grow into the woman that she is just like she has seen me turn into who I am today. I love you so much and I wish you the best. We can both be big stars while still in the same circle. Spice Diana

Spice Diana together with Levixone, Lydia Jazmine, and Melissa Mulungi went on to pray for the community which had gathered to celebrate together.

It is safe to say that if indeed there was any sort of beef brewing between them, it has been squashed and it could be the start of a great union.

Watch the video below: