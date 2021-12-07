Kansai Plascon Uganda launched the 10th Edition “Paint & Win” Colours of Celebration 10 week promotion on Friday, 1st October 2021 ending Sunday, 12th December, 2021.

On the weekend of Saturday 27th November, 2021 Plascon had the 8th winners of the ongoing Paint & Win promotion.

The winner of the motorbike was Mr. Sulaiman Kiyimba a painter. He said, when he woke up this morning it was raining so hard he did not even feel like leaving his bed. But something told him to just go and see what he would win.

He further stated, that he kept getting the scratch cards and would just throw them on this dashboard and scratch at the end of the week.

But everytime he would scratch the cards he would get pens, pens, pens; but he looked on the bright side since children will be going back to school in January the will have something to use.

He was further blessed on the same morning to find out his wife had given birth. God Is Great!!! Mr. Kiyimba walked off with 1,000,000/= plus the motorbike.

On Saturday 4th December, 2021 the lucky winner of the 9th Paint & Win draw Home Makeover was Mr. Brian Muwanguzi, a painter from Mityana.

He was overjoyed and kept saying people this is real, Plascon does give away this money and Home Makover, do take part you too could win.

Mr. Chris Birungi, a painter from Kasese was so ecstatic since he had won 2,00,000/=. He said;

This year did not start so well, but I have won 2,000,000/= Christmas will be great for me and my family. You know I won pens that I would use to scratch the cards! If you are a born winner, you remain a winner. Chris Birungi

The weekend of 12th December will mark the 10th weekend for the Paint & Win winners for 2021.

How To Enter The Draw

Buy Plascon paint worth 100,000/- or more Get a voucher and SMS the code to 7197 and stand a chance to win 1,000,000/- everyday. Instant prizes will include airtime and pens and during the activations, t-shirts, caps, keyrings, drawstring bags and umbrellas. Daily winners will get a chance to compete for a motorbike or a home paint makeover through the weekly TV engagements.

