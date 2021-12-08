A few weeks ago, reports suggested how Momo 19 and her hubby Daxx Kartel had reconciled and were even planning on going public about it.

The media personality split with the singer around April after allegations of infidelity and other internal issues within their fresh marriage.

Daxx Kartel has since not been the same, shying away from the public and those from his circles claim that he even fell into depression.

Upon hearing that her lawfully wedded hubby was losing sanity, Momo 19, real name Maureen Naluwooza, decided to give a second shot at their relationship.

Read Also: Netizens ask Momo 19 to take back Daxx Kartel after worrying photo leaks

Reports have recently suggested that they are back together and working on how better they can go forward as a couple.

In the replies to some comments on one of her Instagram posts yesterday, Momo 19 continued to acknowledge that she is indeed Daxx’s wife.

The BBS Television presenter confirmed being back with the singer and maintained that she will never let go of him again.

Her comment read, “Ono owange simuta ate mu lo. Am I communicating? Mukyala Cartel omu bwati. Are you still doubting mikwano?”