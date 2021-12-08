Singer Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K with deep sorrow mourns the loss of the mother of his 2-year-old daughter Briella.

If you follow Bruno K on his social media platforms, there is a little girl he always posts with emotional captions.

His attachment to baby Briella is quite unmissable as it’s written allover his social media. You’d believe he has similar attachment to the mother.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bruno K announced how Briella’s mother had passed on.

Despite not revealing her names or what led to her death, Bruno K said it is the worst day of his life and asked God to judge her with mercy.

Worst day of my life. Rest in peace Mama Briella you fought a good fight. You have left a big gap for me and Briella. May the good Lord judge you with mercy. Till we meet again. Bruno K

He then shared another post in which he asked his followers to stop asking him where his daughter’s mother is because it causes him more pain.

He write, “I think now you can stop asking me where Briella’s mum is…The more you keep asking me that question the more pain you cause me and my daughter.”

Most of his followers have been asking him to share a photo of Briella’s mother and her name. A few comments on the posts allege that she has been battling heart complications.

May her soul Rest In Peace!