Singer Maureen Kabasita started the week on a bad note as she was invaded by Captain John Kasami’s security who broke into her house while she was away.

The invasion is reported to have happened at around 10am on Monday when no one was present at the home.

The security is said to have vandalized her gate and doors to make their way into the house.

When they accessed her home, they packed almost everything that she got from Captain Kasami from beds (5), living room chairs, television sets (2), cups, and plates among many other items.

She confirmed the break-in through an interview as she explained that the invaders left her with nothing at all.

Maureen Kabasita further disclosed that for a long time she has been receiving threats from her baby daddy.