CBS FM’s motivational speaker Sofia Tebi has been thrown out of her home by her lover Mr. Jamiru over being “disrespectful, ill-mannered, and poorly behaved.”

Sofia Tebi was sent packing after she got her husband Mr. Jamiru Kivumbi imprisoned on allegations of threatening violence something that got him very pissed.

Mr. Jamiru explained that he was ambushed by non-uniform security personnel who roughed him up and took him to police on the orders of Sofia Tebi before being locked up for about two days.

What hurts him the most is that during the arrest, the security personnel took away his mobile phone, making it hard for him to contact his lawyers about the matter.

When he returned from prison, Mr. Jamiru had no sympathy for Sofia Tebi and her relatives as he threw them out of his home.

He further narrated that he had just offered the unfurnished home to Sofia Tebi about three months ago and was on course to get it furnished in the near future.