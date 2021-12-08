Renowned radio presenter DJ Jacob Omutuuze claims he has been held up at a Dubai airport terminal for four days now over a fake passport and visa.

The Dembe FM presenter through his Facebook page on Wednesday morning revealed how the Dubai immigration mistook him for being a Nigerian.

DJ Jacob, real name Jacob Akugizibwe Kyaligonza, claims that his passport has also been blacklisted barring him from entering Dubai ever again.

He is also facing challenges as he has not eaten or slept in the last four days.

The weather is as well an issue for him and he has cried out for help from friends and the relevant authorities to rescue him.

He also asks the Human Rights Commission to intervene in the way how people in similar situations like he is are treated in Dubai.

It’s coming 4 days since am detained at Dubai airport terminal 1 without anything to eat or sleep on and the weather is not good on my side. These people are saying am having a fake passport which doesn’t belong to me plus fake visa. This is not the first time (for the) Dubai immigration to call me a Nigerian. My passport is blacklisted to never enter Dubai again but still waiting (for the) Dubai immigration for the next step. Pallaso and MARY Flavia Namulindwa Kubula are trying to help me out but nothing is yet out. Uganda Embassy Abu Dhabi I need your help to overcome this stupid life am facing. The way they treat people down here, Human Rights should intervene. DJ jacob Omutuuze

The media personality has, however, received mixed reactions from his critics who claim that it could be yet another stunt.

Jacob has appeared severally on TV stating that he is not afraid of doing stunts just to remain relevant in the showbiz industry.

We await to see how this unfolds!