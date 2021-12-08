On Tuesday, Pastor Bugingo and Suzan Makula held a lavish introduction ceremony where the latter introduced the former to her parents in a beautiful function.

The marital function was well attended by guests who were invited including some top celebrities. They all looked cool and smart.

What caught our attention though is when Pastor Bugingo was supposed to put a ring on Suzan Makula’s finger as it is known to be the norm for an engagement.

This time around that was not the case as he instead blessed and gifted her with a traditional bangle that he put around her neck.

The master of ceremony further explained that Pastor Bugingo did it that way because he is always giving out blessings instead of following the norm.

The rumor that also made rounds at the ceremony stressed that some of the Salt Media House staff was not invited to the function but that is a story for another day.

Check out the full video below: