On Tuesday, Pastor Aloysious Bugingo was introduced to his new lover Suzan Makula’s family in a traditional Kwanjula ceremony.

Dressed in Rwandan attires, the couple made yet another step closer to their wedding at the flashy introduction ceremony held in Kyebando, Kawempe North.

Just like it was at their Kukyala function, the decoration turned heads in addition to the fashion that made the event quite eye-catching.

Several guests were invited from both the couple’s families plus friends who included a few top celebrities like Bebe Cool.

Kwanjula is the event that comes right before the official holy matrimonial wedding which is slated to happen soon.

Below are some of the photos from the Kwanjula: