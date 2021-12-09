Singer Chance Nalubega’s name has hit the headlines again with fresh reports of how she allegedly has a 14-year-old son belonging to the late Pastor Augustine Yiga.

Pastor Augustine Yiga Abizayo the Founder of Revival Church Kawaala and Revival Band died in October 2020 following a long illness.

Since his death, there have been wrangles within his family involving his lovers, children, and other people who want to share his property.

Yiga’s son, also a pastor, Andrew Jjengo was made the heir and he has been trying to settle the family affairs according to the will the late pastor wrote.

In the will, according to reports, pastor Yiga mentioned how a DNA test needs to be done on a child he had with a one Nalubega.

This is so that the child’s belonging to his blood can be confirmed to erase any doubts that he might have had before his death.

According to music and social critic Wisdom Kaye, in an interview with Sanyuka Television, the boy in question belongs to legendary singer Chance Nalubega.

The 14-year-old boy, if confirmed to be Yiga’s son by DNA, is one of the beneficiaries of fallen pastor’s property.

Kaye advises Nalubega to ignore whatever reason she has been holding on while avoiding the DNA tests so as her son can have a fair share of his father’s riches.

The singer, however, maintains that there must’ve been a mix up in the names and that she did not have a child with the late pastor.