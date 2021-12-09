Ugandan media personality Jacob Kyaligonza Akugizibwe a.k.a DJ Jacob Omutuuze has been reportedly rescued from Dubai where he was detained over a fake visa and passport.

On Wednesday, DJ Jacob through his social media platforms revealed how he had been detained at a Dubai airport for over four days.

He claimed that it was a case of mistaken identity as the Dubai immigration mistook him for a Nigerian man who had committed crimes there.

Jacob further noted that he was being held over a “fake passport and fake visa” and that his passport had been blacklisted, barring him from entering Dubai ever again.

He cried out for help from his fans and the concerned authorities as he had slept hungry for days in the harsh weather conditions.

The news making rounds today indicates that his cry was heard and he was rescued by officials from the Uganda government.

The Dembe FM presenter who is also the Bunamwaya LC III Chairman was reportedly flown back to Uganda with the help of the Ugandan Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He now faces the task of clearing his reputation and having his passport cleared at the Dubai Embassy in Kampala.

At least he is back home, safe and sound!