Sisimuka Uganda Founder Frank Gashumba has threatened to share photos of his ex-lovers on social media just to prove his critics wrong.

The 47-year-old Activist has all the money, the good cars, and lives lavishly – BUT without a wife in his life.

In his own words, it is for his own peace and he is not bothered riding back home to an empty bed each day if it gives him peace.

Through a video, Frank Gashumba revealed that even those people who appear to be living happy lives are having terrible marriages just to keep up with appearances.

He also warned his followers and critics not to focus on his single life or else he will post the photos of his ex lovers on social media to prove them wrong.

People are in marriages because of the fear of what will be said in society. If you disturb me a lot I will post photos of all my exes and only then will you know that I have been riding Lamborghinis and Ferraris. I still have all of them (photos). No one cam lecture me on this (marriage). Frank Gashumba

He further noted how he is single by choice and that despite his personal flaws, he is at peace with the life that he lives.

“I have personal challenges just like everyone else but none of you is as a peaceful as I am. I sleep peacefully in my bed with six pillows, in my white bed sheets – all I need is my peace,” said Gashumba.

Watch the video below: