Bad Black has comforted Pastor Aloysious Bugingo’s estranged wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo, urging her to stay hopeful and prayerful just days after her husband was introduced to his new lover’s parents.

On Tuesday, Pastor Aloysious Bugingo was introduced to Suzan Makula’s parents in a beautiful Kwanjula ceremony in Kyebando.

They made yet another step closer to their marriage which has already received backlash from the public especially because Bugingo is still legally married to the mother of his children Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

Controversial socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black has believes that if Teddy stays prayerful, she will get justice from God.

Through her Facebook account, Bad Black revealed how she is very confident that Teddy will get the justice regardless of how long it will take.

“I support Suzan and pastor Bujingo 99% but deep inside me I know God is so faithful and (will) bring justice to light. No one will ever defeat Him no matter what. You remember Hagar she was an Egyptian maid of Sarah’s, who gave Hagar to her own husband Abram to bear a child.

“Abraham’s first born son, Ishmael after some time da maid wanted to take over Abraham but the main wife stayed and prayed. Hagar was chased with her son (and she) took only one cup of water imagine in desert.

“God will bring justice to light. Kindly keep this message for me. I don’t care how many years wadde ndi berra nfudde. Nothing can defeat a prayerful woman. God will come to cover all her sorrows and shame am prophesying.”