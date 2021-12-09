Pastor Aloysious Bugingo and Suzan Makula Nantaba’s controversial relationship is facing another challenge after renowned city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi dragged them to court.

Hassan Male Mabarizi filed a case against Bugingo for getting engaged illegally while still lawfully married to his wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

Based on a letter spotted by this website, Male Mabirizi quoted the constitution act where the court does not allow someone who is married to get married again without a divorce.

Contracting marriage by customary law when already married under the marriage act contrary to section 50 of the Marriage Act CAP, 251. Aloysius Bugingo on the 7th Day of December 2021, at Kawuku, Kataba Town Council, Wakiso district, you, having contracted marriage under the Marriage Act with Teddy Naluswa Bugingo and during the continuance of that marriage contracted a marriage in accordance with customary law with Suzan Namakula Nantaba. Male Mabirizi

Male Mabirizi is also accusing Suzan Makula Nantaba of introducing a married man to her family.

Susan Makula, you being unmarried went through the ceremony of marriage with Aloysius Bugingo, a person whom you knew to be married to Teddy Naluswa Bugingo. Male Mabirizi

Both Bugingo and Suzan are yet to respond to the letter. We await to see how this unfolds.