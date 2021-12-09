A mysterious lady has surfaced online asking Pastor Aloysious Bugingo to apologize and repent before God for secretly vibing her and dumping her for Suzan Makula Nantaba.

While speaking to SB4 media, Sarah explained that Pastor Bugingo started sweet-talking her way back at Bat Valley where he used to host his Church services.

Sarah stated that she came out after going through a lot of emotional torture and threats which she has been receiving.

She adds that she exchanged contacts with Pastor Bugingo and they have been communicating for all this while.

Sarah notes that for long, she has been feeling hurt by Pastor Bugingo vibing her behind the cameras and yet he went on to introduce suzan Makula to the public.

She wants Pastor Bugingo to apologize to her so that she can overcome the emotional torture she has been undergoing for the past 10 years.

She also wants him to repent to God reasoning that he has been sinning for all this while.

Sarah is not the only person who has critized Pastor Bugingo’s marriage as there are several other people who totally disagree with the Salt Media proprietor’s decision.