Just a few days ago Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K rescued former Bigtym singer Oscar from a challenging lifestyle that he was living.

He brought him closer and started offering him support, spearheading a campaign to revive his faded music career.

All seemed well until Wednesday afternoon when Oscar came out and accused Bruno K of unfairly sharing the money they collected from well-wishers.

He questioned why Bruno K was pretending to show that he cares yet he had other intensions in his mind.

Oscar challenged Bruno to show accountability of the money they received from different individuals and companies.

He further highlighted that the treatment from the hospital, saloons, clothes, shoes and other things gifted to him were all free of charge from the well-wishers.