Reports circulating across the gossip corridors reveal how Sheebah Samali Karungi has thrown in the towel at Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep (TNS).

Sheebah Karungi, formerly a member of The Obsessions, joined TNS around 2013 and has since turned into a big brand on the African continent.

Over the years, she has released big hits, won several awards, and has turned into such a businesswoman with an empire admired by several youths.

If you could point at the person who made it all happen for her, it would be the TNS manager Jeff Kiwa.

Fresh rumors reveal that the two had a disagreement concerning the songstress’ Munyonyo mansion among other money related issues.

Renowned media personality Jenkins Mukasa broke the news as he revealed how the TNS is looking for a new artiste to replace Sheebah.

Jenkins further said that she is currently being managed by someone else who has been handling her bookings at TNS.

This is not the first time rumors about Sheebah quitting TNS are surfacing in the media. She is yet to comment on the matter.

We shall keep you updated on the matter.