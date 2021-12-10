Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has graduated with a Masters degree in Human Rights at the University of London.

Barbie, a wife to 2021 presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine loves to read and has been using much of her time acquiring more knowledge.

She has often made her compassion and desire to exercise and protect human rights clear especially since Bobi Wine joined politics around 2017.

The mother of five is now a Masters Degree holder after capping her studies from the University of London on Friday.

Barbie travelled to London to attend the graduation ceremony with her eldest daughter Shalom Namagembe.

She shared the good news on her social media platforms early on Friday morning which also happened to be the International Human Rights day.

Today, on this International Human Rights day 2021, I leave London with a much deserved Masters Degree in Human Rights from the University of London. Barbie Kyagulanyi

Congratulations to her!