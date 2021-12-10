Kenyan singer Willy Paul, real name Wilson Abubakar Radido, has vehemently denied Diana Marua Bahati’s rape allegations. He claims they had consensual sex.

Sobbing, Kenyan gospel singer Diana Marua Bahati recently appeared on video narrating how singer Willy Paul attempted raping her.

The allegations came after Willy Paul, through a song, claimed that Diana and himself were intimate at some point in their lives.

It caused a heated online battle between both artistes which has now turned into a proper cold war with each side pointing fingers at the other with strong allegations.

Diana claimed that Willy Paul approached her with sexual urges and even tried to lift her skirt without her consent three years ago.

Her allegations have been dissected differently by her fans and critics with some noting that she is a known clout chaser while others do believe that she could be saying the truth.

It is not the first time Willy Paul is being accused of sexual assault after renowned radio presenter Atieno Nyarudhuda accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Through a video, Willy Paul noted how he met Diana Marua on Instagram where they exchanged contacts.

They became close and according to Paul, they might have had consensual sex before falling apart.

Paul believes that Diana is just ashamed of telling her husband the truth and owning up her mistakes hence why she is accusing him of rape.

By the looks of it, both parties are ready to battle it out in court in one of the most anticipated court battles in the Kenyan entertainment industry.