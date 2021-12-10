Kuluthum Nabunya Muzaata, a widow of the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte, insists that her son is the rightful heir to the deceased Sheikh.

Kuluthum Muzaata came out to maintain that her son is the rightful heir after her co-wives rejected him in an Islamic prayer (Dhuwa) that was held was last Sunday.

Her co-wives rejected her son as the heir citing that he was given the authority during an unofficial Islamic prayer session that was held a day prior to the main event.

Kuluthum Muzaata’s co-wives went on to claim that they even don’t know her son that much.

Hajjat Kruthum says her son is the true rightful heir.

For now the battle on who the right heir is officially on.