Off her trending ‘African Music’ album, Swangz Avenue singer Azawi drops the visuals of Track 12 titled “Party Mood”.

Released on 9th October, 2020, Azawi’s African Music album has been a huge success thus far with all the songs receiving massive airplay.

The creative, unique body of 16 tracks has been topping charts on different streaming platforms all over the world.

Party Mood is one of the tracks that instantly became a people’s favourite and one of the mostly streamed tracks mainly because of the flow, beats, and the message of the song.

Written by Azawi, Party Mood is a good vibes Afro-Beat track produced by Diamond Platnumz’s producer Lizer Classic.

The colorful video directed by Marvin Musoke is a fusion of the new and old generation in an African themed party with a collection of local props and Afrocentric styling approach.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: