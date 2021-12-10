Singer A Pass, born Alexander Bagonza, is unhappy with individuals who pay media personalities to play whacky music.

Through his Twitter account, A Pass wrote requesting media personalities to stop taking money from managers and artists’ middle men to play their music on air.

He states that the act of paying media personalities to play weak artists’ music has caused about the suffocation of talented artists whose pockets are not deep.

Read Also: Not Worth It! – Why A Pass Stopped Doing Media Interviews

He further explained that the method used to promote weak artists is causing more harm to the industry instead of making progress.

A Pass also noted that there are many talented artists out there who want to promote their music but fail due to the bar which is set so high by those who pay media personalities.