On Tuesday 7th December, 2021, Annabell Twinomugisha and singer Ray G welcomed another daughter – the second in a space of 11 months.

Ray G real name Reagan Muhairwe, welcomed his first daughter with Annabell Twinomugisha on Wednesday 13th January 2020.

The two then made their relationship official as they walked down the aisle in October.

The photos from their wedding raised speculation of Annabell being preggers.

She revealed the good news of giving birth through her Twitter account where she shared the little daughter’s birthday: 7th December, 2021.

She further added another tweet where she thanked God for blessing them. “Peeeeeeeew……God has blessed us again #BlessingsOnly,” she tweeted.

Peeeeeeeew……God has blessed us again #BlessingsOnly — AnnabellTwinomugisha (@babiaannabell) December 8, 2021

Congratulations to the couple!