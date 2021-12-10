Former Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama is pessimistic about former Team No Sleep (TNS) singer Sheebah Samali Karungi’s survival in the local music industry without her long-term manager Jeff Kiwa.

Kato Lubwama predicts doom for the singer based on rumors making rounds in the entertainment corridors that the pair fell out.

It is reported that Sheebah Karungi’s bookings are now handled by Dirisa Bukenya, a close associate to Jeff and Allan Kiwa who used to manage her for the past eight years.

More reports reveal that the two could have separated as a result of Jeff and Allan being more focused on their real estate business that they found to be more rewarding and profitable than her music.

Jeff turned his focus to real estate when government banned public shows and concerts due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Since March 2020, the music industry has been suffering.

Deep reports also allege that Jeff Kiwa’s break-up with Sheebah resulted from the Munyonyo-Mulungu mansion ownership. Sheebah has iften publicly claimed that she has full ownership of the house.

Renowned gossip journalist Jenkins Mukasa explained that it is one of the reasons why Jeff Kiwa has been reluctant in pushing and promoting Sheebah’s music for some good time now.