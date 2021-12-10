It’s just hours since rumors of a possible split between Sheebah and Jeff Kiwa broke out and the two are indirectly ‘attacking’ each other on social media.

The news of Sheebah Samali Karungi quitting Jeff Kiwa’s music camp Team No Sleep was broke by Dembe FM journalists Kasuku and Jenkins Mukasa.

Jenkins revealed how their split was caused by a number of issues including disagreements about the ownership of the Munyonyo mansion.

He also noted how Jeff Kiwa nolonger invests enough efforts in promoting Sheebah’s music as he channeled his revenue into real estate to combat the financial crisis caused by Covid-19.

It is also alleged that Sheebah has already moved on and is soon announcing the new record label she will be joining.

With the real facts about the matter yet to be established, there is a silent battle brewing on social media between both parties.

At a few minutes to midday on Friday, Jeff Kiwa shared a photo with the caption “I am grateful” on his Instagram account @BornSoLucky.

It didn’t take long before Sheebah ran to her IG as well and posted a photo of herself wearing a white t-shirt with the words, “It is what it is.”

As you’d expect, the comment section was sent buzzing with fans questioning if her post was in confirmation of the rumors that are spreading about her splitting with her longtime manager.

Neither party is yet to make a statement in confirmation or denial of the allegations but according to reports, Sheebah will soon hold a press conference to announce her way forward.

We shall keep you updated!