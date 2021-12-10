“I am shocked by the false and utterly defamatory allegations labeled against me by D, my longtime friend, the same has injured my reputation as a Parent, Father and Public Figure.

I must say, It has taken years of pure hard work, determination and grace of Almighty for me to be where I am today in my music career, I have mentored and natured many talents and have been a source of inspiration to many Young People.

Many of you may not know my story because I choose to keep my life Private. I am not from a well to do family. When my father died of cancer, as a son, I was left to care for my family and to protect my mother and sisters from a very harsh and cruel patriarchal society where women were seen as objects and lesser beings.

As a young boy my mother raised me, she protected me from harm and ensured I had something to eat before I went to school. When I came of age I owed everything to her, I wanted to make mama proud.

I struggled immediately after my high school I did music it didn’t go well until once more in life, I found a woman who held my hand. I will eternally be grateful to Gloria Muliro. Courtesy of her I was introduced into the limelight and ever since, I have never looked back. How then can I disrespect women when all my life I have been made by women?

I got fame, but fame comes with its shares of challenges. I have had friends and foes in equal measure, in the years I have been in the music industry, I have experienced hate and love. My enemies want to bring me down by dragging my name into the mud but God has never forsaken me.

To the millions of fans who have always been my support system, who have stood by me through thick and thin from the very first time I released my first hit song, it is because of you I have had tremendous success and won several local and international awards.

A tree that bears fruit will be stoned… I had to develop a thick skin, I changed my genre of music from Gospel because of the hypocrisy deeply rooted in the industry. I have called out for artists for buying views to seem accepted, I decided to go my own way. My enemies have always desired to have my reaction so recently I have been under extreme attack from those very enemies who claim to be for the gospel but do not practice the teachings of Christ. I distaste them for it.

A few months ago a lady whom I deeply loved claimed that I sexually assaulted her because of the differences we had regarding some work we were doing together at the studio. That was the first stone that managed to break my thick skin. I felt betrayed, I suffered depression and I am still under medication. I feel vulnerable. The matter is active in court and I cannot comment on it further.

I was not surprised when one of my many enemies, D, identified this vulnerability and capitalized on it, all aimed at destroying me and my career at my lowest points in life. She has pulled the gender card, that very card every women pulls to destroy a modern successful man. She wants to grow her new found music career, otherwise why would she show up with fictitious allegations? She resorted to using my name to scale the heights by pulling me down. By so doing, she will be growing her brand while fighting her husband’s long time enemy, Willy Paul. Killing two birds with one stone. Very Clever!

D’s Husband and I have had long standing feuds, the General Public is well aware. It’s nothing personal between us, but our ideological differences have caused a drift. I do not subscribe to deception and the gospel of lies. The allegations of attempted rape by D are baseless and orchestrated to win public sympathy. D’s crocodile tears have served the purpose and the poor masses are buying to it. I believe B is behind the scenes using the wife to fight his battles.

I have never assaulted anyone sexually. I have never engaged in a non-consensual sex with anyone. I was raised by a woman and I owe my whole career to a woman who held my hand when I was a naïve and on diapers in the industry.

The women in my life have always been my greatest inspiration, some have given me children whom I treasure more than anything. I CANNOT and will never assault a woman sexually.

To my dear fans, I know, better than anyone! They will keep throwing stones. If somebody has to take a stone and throw it at you, it takes a lot of effort. They are throwing it at you because you are of some value. You are a valuable target! Who would throw a stone at someone who is not worth anything? Unknowingly, unconsciously people know the fruit is valuable, so we have been stoned quite a bit but over the years many of those people have turned around and they are standing under the tree waiting for the fruit to fall into their mouth. That is always how it is.

For those men and women judging me for being in a relationship that failed to materialize for one reason or another, I have no regrets. I am content with my decisions of terminating the relationships most of which were parasitic with no prospects.

I am a human and to man is to err… I may not have foreseen the end of my past relationships, it is not every relationship we get into leads to something blissful and make us drip ecstasy like we would desire. In fame you attract all manner of people. Every break-up is painful, more often the people we break up with experience withdrawal symptoms similar to those experienced by drug addicts. Most try and move on but some experience the desire to feed the cravings and vow not to leave without a bloodshed. Vengeance is plotted against us and it gets acrimonious.

These ex’s of mine whom I once loved so much will come forward with crocodile tears like D, courtesy of the drums of war beaten by D and B. They will play the favorite gender card, they will shed crocodile tears for relationships that ended five, six, or ten years ago. They will be handed a script by my enemies, they will be made to act and the camera will be rolling. The videos will be posted on YouTube for purposes of gaining views to earn them a few coins, and boost traffic to grow D’s career.

We shall go to court and get Justice! Every human has a Right to Dignity and that Dignity must be Protected! If we were to be charged for sexually assaulting our ex’s with whom things did not turn out as expected, who among us boy child would still have their freedom?

People must be at liberty to get in and out of relationships whenever they deem fit and not accept to be intimidated. I have the messages of all the evidence that I need in court. I seek the assistance of the Inspector General of Police and other authorities in investigating all these allegations labelled against me. Even as I seek the redress of the court in the defamation claims.

The TRUTH, SUN & MOON are never hidden long. Be patient as we get to the bottom of this. Pray for me, I know God is a just God. I know it is a tough fight, but this battle I leave it to God!

Thank You All!

Pozze!