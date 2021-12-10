Bobi Wine believes his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi is such a huge inspiration to the current generation and the next especially the girl child.

Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi graduated with a Masters degree in Human Rights from the University of London on Friday 10th December, 2021.

The 39-year-old mother of five travelled with her eldest daughter Shalom Namagembe to London to witness the graduation ceremony.

She thanked Bobi and the NUP Secretary General, Lewis Lubongoya for supporting her challenging academic journey.

Read Also: Barbie Kyagulanyi graduates with Masters in Human Rights from the University of London

“Today, on this International Human Rights day 2021, I leave London with a much deserved Masters Degree in Human Rights from the University of London.

“I am most grateful to my husband Bobi Wine for the FULL and UNRESERVED support! You are my Rock Taata. Thank you! Thank you for encouraging me and for being patient with me while I ventured into a very challenging academic journey.

“To you David Lewis Rubongoya, thank you for all the support you’ve rendered during this MA. My Professors Dr. Damien and Dr. Corinne, thank you for being available any time I needed you,” Barbie partly wrote.

Bobi Wine applauded her hard work and described her as “an inspiration to this generation and the next one, especially the girl child.”

Congratulations to you dear Barbie Kyagulanyi upon your graduation with a Masters degree in Human Rights from the University of London (School Of Advanced Studies). You are such an inspiration to this generation and the next one, especially the girl child. Oh how proud I am of you my love. Congs again. Bobi Wine

Barbie has always preached against human rights violation and through her foundation, she advocates for the livelihood of the girl child.

Congratulations Barbie!