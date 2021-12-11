Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) President Cinderella Sanyu Munyonjo alias Cindy Sanyu and fiancé Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku have been officially married as husband and wife.

The couple tied the knot a few hours back in a beautiful and colorful church service.

The wedding ceremony has come just soon after the couple held their introduction function in Serere last weekend.

This is Cindy Sanyu’s only wedding ceremony she has held despite having had several entanglements with different lovers from way back.

For the other traditional functions, Cindy Sanyu has at least held a few with some of the men she has been in a relationship with.

Congratulations to the couple!