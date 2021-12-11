After spending more than two years while critically bedridden, ailing singer Evelyne Nakabiira a.k.a Evelyne Lagu has announced her return to stage.

Evelyne Lagu made the announcement through a post on her social media accounts as she thanked everyone who has contributed towards her medical bills and those that are still taking care of her.

She made her maiden stage performance yesterday (Friday 10th) as she performed at a maritial function of Mrs. Justine and Mr. Barnabus who offered her the opportunity to entertain them on their big day.

Read Also: Police halt Evelyne Lagu’s third charity concert for flouting Covid-19 restrictions

Evelyne Lagu used the chance to inform the public that she is available for booking since she needs to work hard and earn the money that can help her finance her own medical bills.

Recently, Lagu disclosed how one of her friends from the USA gifted gifted a plot of land after opening up on how she had sold off her house and the vehicle to foot her hospital bills.