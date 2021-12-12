Unlike a section of critics who have so far predicted doom for Sheebah Karungi having reportedly part ways with Jeff Kiwa, Presidential Ghetto envoy Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman is positive that her music career will still thrive.

Butchaman believes that Sheebah will remain a star and her brand will stand despite falling out with her long-term manager Jeff Kiwa.

The father of five went on to state that if it is indeed true that Sheebah and Jeff are no longer on good terms, the decision will help the former to face the reality of how the music industry operates.

He believes that Sheebah will also get to know how music is promoted which will also be to her advantage.

For long, Sheebah has been criticised for getting everything on a silver spoon under the wings of her experienced management.

Ghetto envoy Buchaman says Sheebah can shine without Jeff Kiwa.

Music analyst James Propa also applauded Sheebah Karungi’s decision to move on stating that there was nothing more Jeff Kiwa was going to offer the singer since she had done all her best.