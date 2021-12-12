Dembe FM presenter DJ Jacob Omutuuze, born Jacob Kyaligonza Akugizibwe, is facing a serious travel ban of 20 years without stepping foot in Dubai.

He was slapped with the ban following his recent arrest at a Dubai airport where he got detained for a period of four days.

Jacob was arrested when his passport number was found to match an unsettled offense which was committed in Dubai.

The airport authorities accused him of being a Nigerian and to have been invested in a case which he denied having not been in Dubai before.

Jacob was saved from rotting in the Dubai prisons by officials from the Ugandan government before being deported and slapped with the 20-year ban.

While speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV, Jacob threatened to drag UAE to the courts of law as he demands to know why he was deported.