Social political analyst Frank Malimugu Gashumba has bashed the newly launched Janzi Awards labelling them a typical waste of taxpayers money.

The outspoken Frank Gashumba expressed his dismay in the awards and wondered why taxpayers money would be wasted on such “fake awards” that do not add any value or influence to the country’s entertainment sector.

In a video that was shared by Ziza Bafana on his Instagram page, Frank Gashumba requested government to open concerts so that artistes can resume working.

Gashumba also called out artists who have backed the new awards and noted how it is unfortunate for the music industry.

Frank Gashumba asked artists to follow Bobi Wine’s advice of unitong and organising themselves because that is the only way they will use their influence for the better of the industry.