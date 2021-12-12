Ugandan rapper Alex Kwesigabo, popularly known as Flex D’paper, officially released his most anticipated ablum titled ‘Kampala Boy’ on Friday 10th December, 2021.

‘Kampala Boy’ is Flex’s first ever album for all the years he has been doing music, from his very first song release in 2010.

The 14-track album features several other artistes including Navio, A Pass, Lagum the Rapper, Fik Fameica, Mozelo Kidz among others.

It also has the element of surprise as Flex who is mainly known for his sick flows and bars delves into other music genres on a few tracks on this album.

Hip-hop, Rnb, Soul, Afro-pop and Dancehall are all represented on ‘Kampala Boy’ – an album for all to enjoy.

While speaking to MBU in October, the soft-spoken Rapaholix Music CEO revealed that the new album was set to elevate Ugandan Hip Hop for everyone to notice the many hidden top talents under the genre.

“This project is my battle cry for Ugandan Hip Hop to get noticed out there. Most genres are a bit more popular than Hip Hop here in Uganda and yet there is a lot of talent in Ugandan Hip Hop. This album is a showcase of that,” Flex noted.

The name of the album was inspired by the fact that Flex was born and raised in Kampala where he started doing music about 10 years ago.

The album that is now trending number 4 on i-tunes albums just after Juice Wrld, Ruger, and Azawi’s albums.

TRACKS on the Album

Swae Lee Intro

Cheptegei (feat. Navio, Fik Fameica, and Mozelo Kidz)

Not My Friends (feat. A Pass)

Nkola Mpya (feat. Keko)

Mbikwasagwe (feat. Sheena Skies)

Mandem

Kampala Boy (a Poem by WAKE)

Geez (feat. Kemishan)

Yenze Aliko (Luciam EDM remix)

Level Up

Location (fwat. Mio Made)

Kamali

Loose Driver (feat. Lagum the Rapper)

Yenze Aliko

Flex D’Paper thanked everyone who made it possible for his maiden album to come to life; the artists, the producers, and the fans.

About Flex D’Paper

Flex D’Paper is a Ugandan Singer and Songwriter born 31 years ago. He does his music under Rapaholix Music which also doubles as a clothing line.

Flex recently won the award for Inspirational Song Of The Year at the MTN Hiphop Awards. The song that won the award is also part of the new album.

Last year he won the award for Hiphop Song Of The Year at the Hipipo Music awards.

“Kampala Boy” is now available on all music streaming sites!