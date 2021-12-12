At a secret wedding held at an undisclosed location in Nairobi, Kenyan singer Nyashinski walked down the aisle with his longtime lover Zia Bett on Friday 10th December, 2021.

This will break a few hearts but veteran Kenyan musician Nyamari Ongegu a.k.a Nyashinski is now taken!

Nyashinski and Zia Bett finally said “I Do” at a secret wedding which was attended by a few selected close friends and family.

Dressed dapper in a suit and his bride in her white wedding gown, the former Kleptomaniax star committed his love life to Zia Bett with whom he has lived for many years.

Nyashinski’s former manager Fakii Liwali was the Best Man at the wedding which saw Nameless, Wahu, Big Pin, Collo, among other popular figures attend.

The singer’s fans joined other celebrities in congratulating him upon taking a bold step in the right direction.

The highlight of the wedding was when the bride walked down the aisle while her hubby’s hit song Malaika played in the background.

The couple held a traditional wedding in 2019 that was attended by family members and close friends.

Congratulations to them!