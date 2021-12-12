Ugandan singer Ronald Mayanja says that being accused of having HIV depressed him and he started hating himself.

Every year 1st December, the world celebrates the World Aids Day – a campaign ran to create awareness about the sexually transmitted disease that has not found a cure yet.

During the celebrations, the world unites to preach about how to avoid contracting the disease and how to associate with those having it.

Several activities are always carried out to remember those who lost their lives to the disease and those that have braved the stigma and openly revealed their HIV statuses.

Golden band production proprietor Ronald Mayanja has also revealed that accusations of him being HIV positive depressed him and he started hating himself.

Speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV, Ronald Mayinja reached the extent questioning if the people who spread the allegations had evidence.

He shared a story of how a young girl she once met backstage came to him crying talking about how he was HIV positive.

Mayinja cleared the air stating that he is HIV negative and asked his fans to always disregard the rumors about his status.