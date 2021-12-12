Talent Africa Group boss Aly Allibhai was named the Outstanding Promoter in Uganda at the inaugural Janzi Awards ceremony held on Saturday 11th December, 2021.

The first part of the two day Janzi Awards 2021 event was held yesterday at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Several nominees, performers, and other stakeholders flocked the venue to witness the new awards in the industry.

Over 300 creative arts personalities were nominated and 75,000 votes cast at the awards which seek to honour and celebrate artistic and creative excellence of Ugandans in the Creative and Arts Industry.

Talent Africa Group – an events & production powerhouse that has run for over a decade – was recognized by the most Outstanding Promoter in Uganda.

Aly Allibhai the Talent Africa CEO received the award and expressed his excitement through a post on his Instagram.

He wrote, “Talent Africa just won the Janzi Awards for Outstanding Promoter in Uganda. Thanks to all our fans, friends and supporters that made this possible. We cannot wait to bring more fire in 2022 when the industry opens up!”

Talent Africa has been in the entertainment industry more than 12 years promoting events in music, fashion, film, culture and tourism.

Congratulations!