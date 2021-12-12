Singer Spice Diana expressed her displeasure about the newly launched Janzi Awards as she cited “selfish interests” in the awarding criteria.

The first part of the two day Janzi Awards 2021 event was held on Saturday 11th December, 2021 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Several nominees, performers, and other stakeholders flocked the venue to witness the new awards in the industry.

Over 300 creative arts personalities were nominated and 75,000 votes cast at the awards which seek to honour and celebrate artistic and creative excellence of Ugandans in the Creative and Arts Industry.

On Sunday, the final awards ceremony attracted more celebrities and stakeholders some of whom walked back home as winners in their respective categories.

Spice Diana, however, was not happy with the criteria used to award the winner in the Artist of the Year category.

“We congratulate every winner however what is the criteria you used to determine the Artist of the year? I know so many great artists who deserved that accolade hands down,” she wrote on Facebook.

Spice also questioned why the organisers rushed to set up the awards and why the final verdict was left to the academy.

She added, “What was the rush to organise an award ceremony in two weeks. What was the intention of the event? Why did you allow the fans to vote if the final verdict depended on the opinion of just the “academy” who we are not sure of their interests?”

The Bajikona singer also requested that government opens the music industry so that artistes can resume working.

If you want to elevate the art industry let’s have clear headed people without selfish interests out of our art industry. Open us up let us go back and work. Spice Diana

Earlier, the Source Management songstress questioned how government organized awards and did not enforce the Covid-19 SOPs yet the industry has remained locked down.

Something has been bothering me but I feel we can have a healthy discussion together. For a long (time), Ugandan artists have been used and yet they’ve stayed silent. If the government has organized an awards ceremony, invited a huge crowd, no one is masked and yet it’s televised. I think its the right time to ask some really hard questions 1. Why can’t artists be given a chance to also go back to work? Organise their own shows again? Why would you want to feed someone who can work for themselves yet you still use art to organize events in which you only benefit. 2. We were stopped from organizing concerts and events because of COVID-19 but does it mean there’s no Covid-19 if government is the organizer of an event than if we the artists organise these events? Lemme ask basing on your tagline “Uganda for us and us for Uganda” 3. There’s a few people who always benefit from the arts and those that use art for personal gains. When will the artists profit from their own sweat? Spice Diana

Several other public figures and critics have already expressed their disappointment in the intent behind the new awards and their timing.