Media personality and socialite Anita ‘Fabiola’ Kyarimpa was honored with the accolade for Best TV Personality of the year at the 2021 Africa Choice Awards.

Having won the gong, Fabiola shared the amazing news with her followers and fans across her social media accounts thanking them for voting for her.

What an incredible honor! Thank you, Africa. I’m grateful for this recognition. Anita Fabiola

The annual awards celebrate and recognize entertainment and TV talent behind and in front of the cameras.

They also represent the significant investment made by entertainers in their efforts to lift the arts industry from fashion and creative industry to the rich African cultural heritage.

Among other individuals that the awards honor are; Pacesetters, Politics and Leadership, Sports, and Entertainment.

Congratulations Fabiola!