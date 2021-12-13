STV presenter Shania Binti Ibrahim a.k.a Bobo Shan has rubbished reports alleging that she has a ban baking in her oven.

For weeks now, rumor has had it of how STV presenter Bobo Shan is pregnant with singer and producer Daddy Andre’s baby.

Other reports that started making rounds a few weeks ago also alleged that Bobo’s kid belonged to another STV workmate who is also her boyfriend.

The rumors have been going back and forth without Shan saying a single thing until over the weekend.

Through a phone call interview on local TV, Bobo Shan denied having an affair with Andre and said that they have never held an introduction ceremony as it has been reported severally.

She maintained that whatever has been said is just for showbiz and that she is not pregnant. She also questioned why she is being linked to Andre.