It’s not been a December to remember for singer Bruno K as his Facebook page was hacked over the weekend.

Just as he is recovering from the sorrow of losing his baby mama, Bruno K now has to recover his Facebook page which was taken over by hackers.

On Sunday, Bruno K revealed how his page of over 623k followers had been hacked into by unknown people.

Read Also: Bruno K mourns the death of the mother of his daughter

Bruno K alerted his fans and followers about the occurrence through his Instagram stories and advised them not to believe what will be written there.

“My Facebook page has been hacked guys, all posts from now on ain’t mine,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

The singer is working together with his tech team to recover his page.