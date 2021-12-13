The inaugural edition of the Janzi Awards happened over the weekend and several artistes walked home with awards.

Over 300 creative arts personalities were nominated with 75,000 votes cast at the awards which seek to honour and celebrate artistic and creative excellence of Ugandans in the Creative and Arts Industry.

They were attended by several stakeholders in the entertainment industry as officiated by the Labour, Gender, and Social Development Minister, Peace Mutuuzo.

Sheebah performs at the awards

Below is the full list of all winners:

Outstanding Children Playbook – Namulanda by Walaabyeki Magoba

Outstanding Non-fiction Writer – Charles Peter Mayiga

Outstanding Cartoonist Award – Jimmy Spire Ssentongo

Outstanding Comedy Award – Uncle Mo Kiboneka

Outstanding Community Museum Award – Igongo Cultural Centre

Outstanding Magician/Illusionist – Jonathan the Magician

Domestic Tourism Award – Trip Addicts

Traditional Medicine Innovator Award – Prof Patrick Ogwang/Covidex

Outstanding MC Award – MC Kats Katamba

Outstanding Innovator Award – Zeenode Limited

Outstanding Makeup Artist Award – Mona Faces

Outstanding Interior Designer – One100 Interiors Uganda

Outstanding Architect Award – William Henry Sentongo

Outstanding Painter – Joseph Ntesibe

Outstanding Photographer Award – Edgar Batte

Outstanding Fashion Designer – Abbas Kaijuka

Outstanding Stylish in Fashion Award – Mavo Kampala

Outstanding Song of the Year – Pia Pounds – Tupaate

Outstanding Western Artist – Ray G

Emerging Artist Award – Zex Bilangilangi

Outstanding Dance Group – Masaka Kids Africana

Outstanding TV Drama – Baguma

Outstanding Video Award – Pia Pounds – Tupaate

Outstanding Audio Producer – Nessim Pan Production

Outstanding Audio Producer (Regional) – Master Beats

Outstanding Faith-based Musician – Levixone

Outstanding RnB Artist – Liam Voice

Outstanding Kadongo Kamu Male Artist – Willy Mukaabya

Outstanding App – Afro Mobile

Outstanding Vocalist – Kenneth Mugabi

Outstanding Performer – Sheebah Karungi

Outstanding Afro-Zouk Artist – B2C (Kampala Boys)

Outstanding Entrepreneurial Artist – Bobi Wine

Outstanding Actor – Housen Mushema

Male Artist of the Year – Pallaso

Female Artist of the Year – Azawi

Humanitarian Award – Levixone (Kosovo NGO)

Outstanding Producer/Film & Video- Usama Mukwaya

Outstanding Visual Effects/Film & Video – Usama Mukwaya

Outstanding DJ – DJ Slick Stuart and Roja

Outstanding Promoters- Talent Africa 256

Outstanding Album of the Year – Azawi (African Music)

Viewer’s Choice Award – Eddy Kenzo

Outstanding Video Producer (Regional, North) – McElvis Onset (Rasta Swagg-Pi Naka)

Outstanding Film – The Girl in the Yellow Jumper (Produced and directed by Loukman Ali)

Outstanding Northern Artist – Profesa Maros (Centre)

Outstanding Eastern Artist – Rody Gavana (Akello)

Outstanding Theatre Production – The Chains of Dance (Edward Sembatya)

Outstanding Online Newspaper – Nile Post

