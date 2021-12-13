The inaugural edition of the Janzi Awards happened over the weekend and several artistes walked home with awards.
Over 300 creative arts personalities were nominated with 75,000 votes cast at the awards which seek to honour and celebrate artistic and creative excellence of Ugandans in the Creative and Arts Industry.
They were attended by several stakeholders in the entertainment industry as officiated by the Labour, Gender, and Social Development Minister, Peace Mutuuzo.
Below is the full list of all winners:
- Outstanding Children Playbook – Namulanda by Walaabyeki Magoba
- Outstanding Non-fiction Writer – Charles Peter Mayiga
- Outstanding Cartoonist Award – Jimmy Spire Ssentongo
- Outstanding Comedy Award – Uncle Mo Kiboneka
- Outstanding Community Museum Award – Igongo Cultural Centre
- Outstanding Magician/Illusionist – Jonathan the Magician
- Domestic Tourism Award – Trip Addicts
- Traditional Medicine Innovator Award – Prof Patrick Ogwang/Covidex
- Outstanding MC Award – MC Kats Katamba
- Outstanding Innovator Award – Zeenode Limited
- Outstanding Makeup Artist Award – Mona Faces
- Outstanding Interior Designer – One100 Interiors Uganda
- Outstanding Architect Award – William Henry Sentongo
- Outstanding Painter – Joseph Ntesibe
- Outstanding Photographer Award – Edgar Batte
- Outstanding Fashion Designer – Abbas Kaijuka
- Outstanding Stylish in Fashion Award – Mavo Kampala
- Outstanding Song of the Year – Pia Pounds – Tupaate
- Outstanding Western Artist – Ray G
- Emerging Artist Award – Zex Bilangilangi
- Outstanding Dance Group – Masaka Kids Africana
- Outstanding TV Drama – Baguma
- Outstanding Video Award – Pia Pounds – Tupaate
- Outstanding Audio Producer – Nessim Pan Production
- Outstanding Audio Producer (Regional) – Master Beats
- Outstanding Faith-based Musician – Levixone
- Outstanding RnB Artist – Liam Voice
- Outstanding Kadongo Kamu Male Artist – Willy Mukaabya
- Outstanding App – Afro Mobile
- Outstanding Vocalist – Kenneth Mugabi
- Outstanding Performer – Sheebah Karungi
- Outstanding Afro-Zouk Artist – B2C (Kampala Boys)
- Outstanding Entrepreneurial Artist – Bobi Wine
- Outstanding Actor – Housen Mushema
- Male Artist of the Year – Pallaso
- Female Artist of the Year – Azawi
- Humanitarian Award – Levixone (Kosovo NGO)
- Outstanding Producer/Film & Video- Usama Mukwaya
- Outstanding Visual Effects/Film & Video – Usama Mukwaya
- Outstanding DJ – DJ Slick Stuart and Roja
- Outstanding Promoters- Talent Africa 256
- Outstanding Album of the Year – Azawi (African Music)
- Viewer’s Choice Award – Eddy Kenzo
- Outstanding Video Producer (Regional, North) – McElvis Onset (Rasta Swagg-Pi Naka)
- Outstanding Film – The Girl in the Yellow Jumper (Produced and directed by Loukman Ali)
- Outstanding Northern Artist – Profesa Maros (Centre)
- Outstanding Eastern Artist – Rody Gavana (Akello)
- Outstanding Theatre Production – The Chains of Dance (Edward Sembatya)
- Outstanding Online Newspaper – Nile Post
Congratulations to all the winners!