Rising duo Kataleya and Kandle walked away with the Upcoming Female Artist Of The Year award at the Dubai based Patiwan Stars Awards (PASA) 2021.

Theron Music signed duo Kataleya and Kandle only released its first music project Muzibe wa Love on 9th July, 2021.

Five months later, they have gained their first recognition with a win at the recently concluded PASA awards.

The Patiwan Star Awards (PASA) are Dubai based awards that aim at recognising and awarding the outstanding acts in music, fashion, and entrepreneurship.

Kataleya and Kandle were nominated in the Upcoming Female Artist Of The Year category in this year’s awards.

They beat stiff competition from Ava Peace, Lizzy P, and Katera who were nominated in the same category to lift the award.

The elated duo shared the good news with their growing fan base on social media. They thanked the fans for believing in them and voting for them.

Hello everyone! We got our first Awards. Thanks to everyone who voted for us in the Patiwan Star Awards (PASA). We were nominated as the Upcoming Female Artist Of The Year. We also thank Theron music for believing in us. We’re very honored. Kataleya and Kandle

The duo already has three songs; Muzibe wa Love, Tonnafuya, and Do Me, making rounds on the local airwaves and on music streaming platforms.

Congratulations to the duo!