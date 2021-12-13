Singer Grace Khan has denied rumors making rounds that Prince Omar took her baby for a DNA test after a video of him holding a baby went viral over the weekend.

30-year-old singer Grace Namuwulya a.k.a Grace Khan gave birth to a bouncing baby girl on Monday 6th December, 2021.

Prior to that, she had appeared in a video crying while revealing how the father of the baby had abandoned her and denied responsibility.

Many fingers pointed at fellow singer Prince Omar as the baby daddy with many alleging that the two have been dating for a while.

Critics attacked Omar for not being man enough to take up responsibility and care for the baby and her mother.

On Sunday, however, a video of Prince Omar holding a baby at an undisclosed hospital made rounds on social media.

The commentary in the video pointed out how the singer had taken Grace Khan’s baby for a DNA test to confirm if he is the father.

Through WhatsApp statuses that reached our gossip desk, however, Grace Khan rubbished the rumors.

She maintained that no one has taken her daughter Illona Grannah for a DNA test yet and that she is in perfect condition.

She also warned whoever is forcing the narrative to leave her baby out of the drama and cheap popularity because she is not a public baby.

“I have not given my baby to any one please. Abo ababisala benonyeza byabwe. Kindly save my baby out of your drama. Omwana wange siwa public,” Grace Khan wrote.

She added, “Mikwano no one has taken my baby for DNA. Kindly don’t listen to some people, benonyeza byaabwe.

“Me and baby Illona we are home in a very good condition. Ndiwano nyumilwa sanyu lyamuzadde, njagaana. Kati abo abawoza nosense wabwe keep illona out of your cheap populality.”