Sam Lucas Lubyogo a.k.a Levixone is beaming with excitement having bagged seven awards over the weekend from the Royal Gospel Music Awards and Janzi Awards.

The “Turn The Reply” singer scooped 5 and 2 gongs from Royal Gospel Awards and Janzi Awards respectively, a feat that he first achieved this past weekend for the years he has spent in the entertainment industry.

Levixone’s new feat came barely a week after his birthday celebrations where he carried out a cahrity drive dubbed “Give a 7 on the 7th”.

Among the awards that he won on the night, the ‘Best Humanitarian’ award excited him the most because it keeps him motivated to keep on doing what he does best.

He also noted that he is looking forward to winning more souls for God’s kingdom.

We have won 7 awards tonight, 2 from Janzi awards and 5 from the Royal Gospel Music Awards. We celebrated my birthday on the 7th and did the give me a 7 on the 7th Campaign, which you all supported greatly and we are grateful. As I am thanking you all my Ugandan people and people around the world for your votes, I give glory to God for blessing us with yet another 7 today. As we win more awards, I pray to also win more souls to Christ.. You deserve all the glory. The Best Humanitarian award is my greatest one of the night because we serve God by serving people and love people by loving his people, and getting it encourages me to soldier on even more. The Kingdom of God to the Royal Gospel music awards

1.Artist of year 2021

2.Best male Artist of the year

3.Song of the year (Mbeera )

4.Best collaboration (mbeera ) with grace morgan

5.Best Zouk Song (Zikomo) with Wendy HARAWA Janzi awards

1.Best Humanitarian

2.Gospel act of yearThis win is not for Levixone guys coz I can’t vote for my self this is for you team Levixone music , people who pray for me all time support me and wish the best for me … congs @wendyharawa and @morganhammondge Thanks @nessimpanproduction@daddyandreofficial Levixone

Congratulations Levixone!