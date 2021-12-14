Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo became Mrs. Okuyo on 11th October, 2021 at a wedding that was attended by a few close friends and family.

At both the Kwanjula and wedding ceremonies, just a few musicians were seen in attendance which raised a few eyebrows.

At the wedding, apart from comedians and movie actors, there was minimal attendance from musicians.

A few fingers pointed at Cindy and her hubby being too economical that they even had to opt for cheaper decor and attires.

Read Also: Cindy Sanyu and hubby Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku walk down the aisle

Others, however, noted that she has stepped on several toes as the UMA president and that she has few friends in the industry.

Cindy, during her wedding speech, noted that there were few musicians because they were not invited for the function.

She is quoted to have said, “I distanced myself from some slay queens and musicians. I know you are wondering why I invited a few of them to my wedding. That’s because I changed my circle of friends and this has helped shape my life for the better.”

In the past, Cindy has often moved with a group of close friends but not many were seen at the wedding.