Veteran singer Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee defended the Janzi Awards saying they are totally different from the rest of awards that Uganadans have ever had before.

The awards which were held over the weekend have been heavily criticised since with top artistes mocking their intent and awarding criteria.

Ragga Dee said that the Janzi Award harp is very valuable and one can even sell it to earn money out of it.

He noted that each cost USD1000 to make and that most of the features on it were made from abroad apart from the mahogany wood.

That Janzi Award took $1000 to make. Most of the things on that harp were made from abroad besides the mahogany tree it was made out of. This is an award that you can even sell after because it is valuable. Ragga Dee

Ragga Dee also dispelled rumors that suggested that the awards committee was accorded UGX 9 billion to host the event for two-days. He wondered where they could have got all that money.

We were not given UGX 9 billion to organize the #JanziAwards21. All that money from where People like talking about money they have never even seen. Ragga Dee

Ragga Dee further disclosed that the people who raised complaints about the awards are those who did not win a single gong from the event.