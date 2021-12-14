Source Management singer Hajara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana has no kind words for those who came out and described her music as “rubbish”.

Critics branded her style of music as ‘rubbish’ after she questioned the criteria under which the Janzi Awards organizers nominated artists who were awarded with accolades over the weekend.

In a video, Spice Diana claimed that she is unbothered by a section of critics who claim that she sings rubbish.

The Bajikona singer said she has a lot of fans who love and groove to her ‘rubbish’ regardless of what others say about her music career.

Spice Diana went on to state that from her ‘rubbish’, she has managed to attain tangible and none tangible achievements.

She stressed that opening up about the recently concluded Janzi awards was not because she did not win anything from the event but she rather wants the industry be opened.

She went on to state that some of the awards events are organised to put some people down and thereafter branded them as fake.

She assured the organizers that her career is not based on awards but on the fact that she can sing well.